Annual Run Supports Service Programs in Small Town

The Winslow Run is an annual race held in September that takes runners on a paved and unpaved course through the Boston Mountains. Proceeds from the event helps support the town's Community Meals program, the Winslow Library, and other programs within the town. We speak with two race organizers about the event, and about what service means to the small Ozarks community.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.