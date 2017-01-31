Local Nonprofit Aids Northwest Arkansas Feral and Abandoned Cats

Members of the two-year old NWA Community Cat Project serves the needs of feral and unowned cats across the two-county region. We visit a rescue to site to learn how this volunteer nonprofit group works.
