© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local Nonprofit Aids Northwest Arkansas Feral and Abandoned Cats

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 31, 2017 at 11:32 AM CST
feral_cats_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
NWA Community Cat Executive Director, Marcia Donley, poses inside a registered feral cat habitat in Fayetteville.

Members of the two-year old NWA Community Cat Project serves the needs of feral and unowned cats across the two-county region. We visit a rescue to site to learn how this volunteer nonprofit group works.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Animal welfareferal cats
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content