Medical Marijuana and the Attorney General
Published February 1, 2017 at 1:43 PM CST
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about requests to her office regarding legal medical marijuana opinions.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
