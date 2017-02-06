Ozarks at Large for Monday, February 6, 2017

On today's program, we speak with Timothy Muldoon, a biomedical engineering professor at the University of Arkansas who is studying cancer cells and who will give a lecture later this week titled "Cancer: a Constellation of Disease." Also, we get reaction from Canopy NWA about to this weekend's suspension by a federal appeals court of President Trump’s ban on refugees into the U.S..
