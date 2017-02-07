© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

City of Siloam Springs Breaks Ground On Trail Project At City Lake

KUAF
Published February 7, 2017 at 12:45 PM CST
A rendering of the bike park being built at Siloam Springs City Lake
The overall plan for improvements and amenities at Siloam Springs City Lake
Siloam Springs mayor John Mark Turner (left) and David Vansandt (right) at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for improvements at Siloam Springs City Lake.
Brannon Pack from Ozark Off-Road Cyclists and Siloam Springs City Board Director Brad Burns look at plans for improvements to be constructed at Siloam Springs City Lake.
The Siloam Springs and Northwest Arkansas mountain biking community can't wait to dig in as the city breaks ground on an improvement project at Siloam Springs Lake that includes five miles of soft surface trails, a bike park, bridge, birder blind and disk golf course.

