Cycling
Athletes from more than 20 countries are in Fayetteville this weekend for the 2022 UCI Cyclocross World Championships. The weekend opened Thursday night…
Pedal It Forward is partnering with the New Beginnings housing community in Fayetteville to donate bicycles and equipment for each of the center's…
Last week nonprofit Pedal It Forward and the University of Arkasnas Office of Sustainabilty gifted bicycles to 20 international students as part of Cycle…
As population growth and development rise in Bentonville, some city amenities are facing new growing pains. The Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, completed in…
Professional cycling athletes put their support for Arkansas's transgender community on display this weekend at the first round of the U.S. Cup Olympic…
Experience Fayetteville, the city's tourism bureau, as well as cycling event organizers and organizations say they're concerned about the recent calls for…
Professional and amateur cyclists from around the world are making statements regarding the several national and international level events that will be…
Coordinators for the Slow Streets NWA program are asking for public input on expanding routes intended to provide safe access for pedestrians and cyclists…
Professional cross-country mountain bike racing is coming to Fayetteville this spring. The OZ Trails U.S. Pro Cup will be held over the course of two…
Northwest Arkansas Community College is working with the Bicycle Industry Employers Association to establish a one-year bicycle technician program at the…