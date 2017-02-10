© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Validity of Municipal Non-Discrimination Ordinances

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 10, 2017 at 1:19 PM CST
ar_v_munic.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
LGBTQ Pride Parade circa 2015

The Arkansas Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday morning about whether municipal civil rights ordinances which ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity violate state law. University of Arkansas associate law professor Danielle Weatherby weighs in.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Non-Discrimination
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
