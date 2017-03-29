Historic Cane Hill Mill Wheel Taken Down for Restoration
A crane was used to lift the Pyeatte Mill wheel off the building, so the Cane Hill Restoration Association can rebuild and restore it.
A member of the Cane Hill Restoration Association uses a blowtorch to cut several spokes that have been stuck in three feet of mud for decades. The spokes kept the crane from being able to lift the wheel.
Members of the Cane Hill Restoration Association start taking apart gears on the Pyeatte Mill wheel after the crane removed it from the building.
The Cane Hill area was the site of a skirmish just before the Battle of Prairie Grove. On Nov 28, 1862 Union forces surprised Confederate cavalry while they were gathering winter supplies. Confederate forces were chased out, and Union soldiers set up camp
The historic United Presbyterian Church stands along Main Street in Cane Hill. The community was settled by a group of Presbyterians in 1827.
The Cane Hill School was established in 1834. It eventually became Cane Hill College, the first institution of higher learning in Arkansas. The University of the Ozarks in Clarksville traces its history back to the college in Cane Hill.
The Cane Hill Museum (left) is located along Main Street next door to the A.R. Carroll Drugstore, which has been restored by Historic Cane Hill, a nonprofit organization that owns several historic properties in Cane Hill.
The Cane Hill Restoration Association brought in a crane this week to take down a steel mill wheel that was installed in 1907. They will be rebuilding and restoring the wheel so it can be displayed near the mill's foundation along Highway 45. Eventually the Restoration Association hopes to bring Historic Cane Hill onboard to rebuild the mill entirely.