Historic Cane Hill is hosting a statewide art competition for high school students. The winner earns $10,000 toward a year at the University of Arkansas…
The organization Historic Cane Hill has spent more than two years and $1.4 million restoring Cane Hill College, the first institution of higher learning…
The Cane Hill Restoration Association brought in a crane this week to take down a steel mill wheel that was installed in 1907. They will be rebuilding and…
Since joining Historic Cane Hill three years ago, Executive Director Bobby Braly has had his hands all over the western Washington County town. The fruits…
Last fall, a nonprofit was launched to restore and revitalize the small yet significant town west of Fayetteville. We revisit to check the progress.