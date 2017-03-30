© 2022 KUAF
Organization Provides Assistive Computer Technology to Individuals with Severe Spinal Cord Injuries

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 30, 2017 at 12:02 PM CDT
be_extraordinary.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Home Health nurse, Judy Scott, Andrea Beckman and Thomas Jakobs, founding board member of Be Extraordinary and president of Invotek.

Be Extraordinary, a non-profit organization based in Fort Smith helps Arkansans with disabling spinal cord injuries to achieve life goals by providing Invotek assistive technologies for tethering to computers and smart devices.

