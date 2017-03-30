Organization Provides Assistive Computer Technology to Individuals with Severe Spinal Cord Injuries

Be Extraordinary, a non-profit organization based in Fort Smith helps Arkansans with disabling spinal cord injuries to achieve life goals by providing Invotek assistive technologies for tethering to computers and smart devices.
