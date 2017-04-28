Arkansas River Valley Field Trip to Explore Arkansas's First Natural History Explorer: Thomas Nuttal
"Tracing the Steps of Thomas Nuttall through the Poteau River Valley," will take place Saturday April 29th. Participants will be guided along portions of a route originally taken by English botanist Thomas Nuttall. The naturalist, two centuries ago, is credited as being the first to document native flora along the Arkansas River, pre-settlement. Steven Patterson, a restoration ecologist, is leading the field expedition. You can register here.