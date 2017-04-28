© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas River Valley Field Trip to Explore Arkansas's First Natural History Explorer: Thomas Nuttal

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 28, 2017 at 8:06 AM CDT
Steve Patterson stands in a Massard Prairie wetland.

"Tracing the Steps of Thomas Nuttall through the Poteau River Valley," will take place Saturday April 29th. Participants will be guided along portions of a route originally taken by English botanist Thomas Nuttall. The naturalist, two centuries ago, is credited as being the first to document native flora along the Arkansas River, pre-settlement. Steven Patterson, a restoration ecologist, is leading the field expedition. You can register here.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
