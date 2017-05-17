Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Travel Agents Survive
KUAF |
By Dave Edmark
Published May 17, 2017 at 11:28 AM CDT
The Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, wondered if travel agents still helped people get from one place to another.
MUSIC: "Airplanes" by B.o.B. & Hayley Williams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Dave Edmark, our Explainer, is back with information on how a creek or mountain can get an official name. The process starts locally but ends up in…
-
Our OAL Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back at the end of the calendar year to tell us just how our calendar became the system we use to mark time.
-
Dave Edmark, the OAL Explainer, offers up tips to avoid a food illness.MUSIC: "Hey Good Lookin' Buckwheat Zydeco
-
Maybe you've been told something you did is on your permanent record. Our Explainer, Dave Edmark, went in search of the permanent record.
-
The roundabout is becoming a bit more common in Arkansas and our explainer talked to a traffic engineer to find out how the devices (that are *not*…