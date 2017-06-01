New Design School Seeks to Expand Mission on Historic Downtown Site

The New Design School, a nonprofit graphic design institute operating in Fayetteville for over a decade, is searching for a new permanent home. Presently sharing creative space with Startup Junkie on the second floor of 1 East Center Street on the town square, school founder, Sonia Gutierrez hopes to lease a portion of the historic Walker-Stone house.
