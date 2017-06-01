© 2022 KUAF
New Design School Seeks to Expand Mission on Historic Downtown Site

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 1, 2017 at 1:24 PM CDT
The New Design School, a nonprofit graphic design institute operating in Fayetteville for over a decade, is searching for a new permanent home. Presently sharing creative space with Startup Junkie on the second floor of 1 East Center Street on the town square, school founder, Sonia Gutierrez hopes to lease a portion of the historic Walker-Stone house.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
