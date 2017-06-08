Fort Smith's First Tuesday Stokes Revitalization Excitement
The Fort Smith Artisan Market opens for First Tuesday.
Crane Clothing Co. was open until 8 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. as part of First Tuesday festivities.
Resaurants offer specials and deals during First Tuesday.
One of the smaller Unexpected Project murals on Garrison Ave.
The Garrison Ave. bridge takes drivers into Oklahoma.
The Fort Smith Downtown Business Association launched its First Tuesday event in May. The association was started in January with less than 10 members. Now there are more than 70. During First Tuesday, participating businesses stay open until 8 p.m. instead of closing at 5 or 6, and restaurants and bars offer special deals. The Fort Smith Farmers Market and Artisan Market are also open along the riverfront. First Tuesday will continue through the summer months.