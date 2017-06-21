Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Political Summer
Published June 21, 2017 at 7:59 PM CDT
Rex Nelson, with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the latest surrounding GIF money and highway funding.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
