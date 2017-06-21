© 2022 KUAF
Springdale Seeds Downtown Open Space Master Planning

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 21, 2017 at 8:02 PM CDT
Nearly 50 downtown residents turned out to participate in an open space planning session at the Art Center of the Ozarks.

A crowd of enthusiastic Springdale downtown residents gathered to discuss culturally sensitive ecological improvements to the downtown corridor's green space, part of the city's ambitious downtown 2015 Master Plan. The meeting was facilitated by the Springdale Downtown Alliance, with landscape architects from the Ecological Design Group laying out groundwork concepts for stakeholder discussion. Mayor Doug Sprouse, who's guided and supported the downtown master planning process, was also on hand.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
