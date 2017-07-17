Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas and Health
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published July 17, 2017 at 1:31 PM CDT
As the national discussion over a health plan continues, Dr. Joe Thompson with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement considers what's best for Arkansas. Roby Brock, from our content partner
Talk Business and Politics, has more.
