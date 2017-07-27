Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Aisle 24 at Last Saturday
Published July 27, 2017 at 12:43 PM CDT
The band Aisle 24 will perform at Last Saturday this weekend at the American Legion Hall in Fayetteville.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
