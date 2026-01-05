Human Library returns to FPL with stories of adoption, refuge and hope

The Human Library is returning to the Fayetteville Public Library Saturday, Jan. 10. The event, part of a global initiative, is an assemblage of real people waiting for anybody to ask them questions about their specific experiences. Each person or human book comes with a title.

Last week, we invited two of the 2026 Human Books at the Fayetteville Public Library to the Anthony and Susan Hoy News Studio. Chloe's title is “Adoption Canceled” and Trim's title, “Belonging: A Refugee Story”. Accompanying them for the conversation, Heather Robideaux, manager of adult services at the library. Heather says the Human Library is a unique experience, not just for the human books, but for anybody in the area who wants to participate.

Heather Robideaux: We're a library, so we build collections. In this case, it's an event that is a collection of real people and real stories. You'll come into the event, you'll read the book blurbs, you'll sign up for an appointment, and then you'll sit down and you'll have a really earnest conversation with our different books that are represented.

Kyle Kellams: The books are people.

Robideaux: The books are people. These will be conversations, conversations, and they're real stories that they share.

Kellams: Timed?

Robideaux: Yes, each appointment is in that ten to fifteen minute range. Um, so we'll give everybody a cue so that the next appointment can then step in and get the same experience.

Kellams: Two of the 2026 books are with us, including Chloe. Welcome.

Chloe: Hi. Thank you,

Kellams: Thank you. Your book is titled “Adoption Canceled”.

Chloe: It is. Yes.

Kellams: What made you apply to be a book at this year's Human Library?

Chloe: I have an incredible story of the birth and, you know, beginning of life of my daughter, one that captivates almost anyone who I tell it to, but that I recently, you know, over the course of her life, stopped telling to people, because I wanted to make sure that I had her permission before I was able to share this.

So I actually was going to apply last year, but asked by then five-year-old and she said no. And so when the applications opened this past year, I asked her. She said that she was fine with people knowing more about her story. And so then I, you know, I did the application.

Kellams: What do you think changed for her in that year? Any idea?

Chloe: I think over the past year we have spoken more openly about the beginning of her life and the people who helped it. You know, be the beautiful story that it is. I think understanding more and understanding the impact that it had on my life and other people's lives who were involved and just her wanting to have some attention, I think maybe, that she's become much more comfortable with it all.

Kellams: Trim, you are an artist.

Trim: I am.

Kellams: Some of your art has told patrons about your story. What led you to apply?

Trim: The reason why I applied is because I think stories are just so important to our society and our community in general. And growing up, my parents have always told stories. So like the oral tradition in our family was just a natural part of it. And I feel like owning up your story and sharing the impact of it, I think helps us to understand one another so much more. So I think that's why I decided to apply.

Kellams: Heather said earnest conversations. What are you prepared for? What questions have you thought about that, Chloe?

Chloe: I have, honestly, I get really positive feedback on the story. But I am also very prepared for people to have different feelings about this very emotional time and a lot of people's lives that have affected so many people that we typically don't know about. I am hopeful that the questions will come from a place of them being receptive to different perspectives. But I'm open to either way.

Kellams: Trim, what are you thinking? You might be asked or will be discussing with the patrons of the Human Library.

Trim: A part of my story is that I am a refugee here in this community. And so I think in the past few years, the idea of immigration and the topic of immigration can be a little polarizing. And so I, I suspect that there might be questions about that or just, you know, I look different. I'm Asian, and so I look Asian.

And so I think that, maybe my identity will play a part in some of the questions, and I welcome that. I had a mentor who once told me that people are willing to go as deep as you are. And so I'm not afraid to answer tough questions because I think that helps our community a lot. So I look forward to any kind of questions that might happen in those discussions.

Kellams: You’re a watercolor artist. Your work has been exhibited throughout Northwest Arkansas and beyond. When you're an artist and you put your art on the wall, you're controlling some of the conversation. People, of course, have their own interpretations. This seems a little bit more vulnerable.

Trim: Yeah, I think I definitely agree with the fact that it's a little bit more vulnerable in the fact that they're asking me in face to face conversations and rather than whenever they're looking at the art, I don't always get the opportunity to hear their feedback right away.

And so when this is a face to face conversation, I think it allows for harder, tougher questions. And I think within our society, uh, with social media, it's really easy to hide behind a screen. And people aren't as afraid to share harsh things. But I think whenever you're face to face with someone, the conversation might lead to more in-depth things. So I think, yeah, I think there's a little bit of vulnerability to it because you're staring at someone's eyes and talking about your experience and hearing theirs as well.

Kellams: Heather, how many human books total on the tenth? Fifteen? What's the process like to widow down to fifteen?

Robideaux: So we have so many great applications that come in. So we will go through a vetting process. We kind of want to make sure that we have a broad scope of topics for people to come in and experience in these interviews. So we try to go through and kind of the first pass is kind of doing a broad range of topics. So if there's too many duplicates, we try to see which maybe was presented the most strongly in the application. And then there's a pre-interview process just because a lot of people haven't participated as a book before, so that they really know what they're signing up for.

We don't want a book to be in a program and be surprised because you are very exposed by the questions you might get. So we go through that process and kind of make sure that everybody is on the same page, you know, kind of what could happen. We get a sense of their story, see how comfortable they are sharing it.

And then also we will offer training so that there's some practice ahead of time, just to make sure there's a comfort level built in before the event.

Kellams: And the Human Library is part of a national–

Robideaux: International.

Kellams: International organization?

Robideaux: It's a Danish organization, a non-profit organization that started in the year 2000. And it really was designed as a global effort then, to foster these conversations all over as a way to unjudge others, because we all have those unconscious biases, those preconceived notions.

And we, you know, it's easy to apply those broadly. But when you sit down face to face with somebody that's a person and it's not, you know, a them versus us, it's just the two of you. They're talking and it dispels a lot of those sorts of notions. The great part of this is you might come in with a and leave with the same opinion that you had, but your understanding of a different side of that topic will completely reshape how you look at things in the future.

Kellams: Chloe, if you're on a plane or a social gathering and you're next to someone you don't know, do you like to strike up conversation?

Chloe: I do, I do, I enjoy, I really enjoy it. Yes.

Kellams: What do you like about that conversation?

Chloe: I love meeting new people and seeing the world through different people's eyes. Honestly. Being in a social situation and striking up a conversation with someone, I can, you know, experience that event in a totally different way.

I also really enjoy having companionship. I like people, um, and so, yeah, it, I think I like to be the life of the party. A lot of times. So. But I have to have more lives, you know what I mean? I need a couple people with me. Yes.

Kellams: Trim, how about you? Are you a naturally inquisitive person?

Trim: I am, and I have one time, um, made someone, not made, but someone was stuck next to me for six hour flight, and I chatted with that person the whole entire six hour. I'm sure they really appreciate it, but I loved it.

Kellams: Do you know who the other books are? Have you met them yet? Do you know?

Chloe and Trim: We have not yet. We're excited to, next week. Yeah.

Kellams: What's that like when the fifteen books come together?

Robideaux: Oh, it's great because, you know, again, there's usually a few people who've done it before, but everybody is usually in the same zone where they're new. They know everybody's coming at this from a similar perspective, in that it's a little awkward that they're all there to train, and that it's a friendly audience. So sitting down, and once people kind of can practice a little and kind of get the hang of it and the feel, that natural feel for the question and answer process, it's just a lot of joy and a lot of people get really excited then for the event to share.

Kellams: I'm guessing, because I think everyone in this room right now talking, we're all curious people who strike up conversations. I'm hoping that some of the patrons, some of the people who come in to meet the books are not that way, because this is an easy way if you're somewhat shy or introverted to just meet new people and and you can only do it for fifteen or twenty minutes and then you can walk away .I just think it's great for the books, but I think it's also great for the people who might come in. Just curious.

Robideaux: Right. It absolutely is. And kind of on another level, we're so used to communicating through social media and in different avenues these days where sitting down and just talking to somebody you've never met before is a more foreign experience than it would have been twenty years ago. So just that reminder of that physical connection, to sit down and just talk to somebody for even people who are naturally outgoing, we unplug from social media, occasionally talk to other humans. It's a good thing.

Kellams: What's the setup like for each of the participants?

Robideaux: Everybody will have their own table, and we will rotate the appointments in and make sure everybody is seated. We run it on a timer and give everybody, like, a two minute warning, so we're the bad guys stopping the conversation. What we traditionally find is that the time goes very quickly for people, and that they often don't want to stop talking.

But we do have to kind of keep it rolling. The other thing that we find is somebody will come in and say, well, I just want to try one and read one and see what this is. And then they're hooked. And it's like, I want to read all of the books so that they'll come back out. And it's like, who else is available? Frequently at that point, they don't necessarily need the book blurb. It's like, I want to talk to anybody.

And I've been with the library for twenty five years. I would say these Human Library events are the most impactful events that I have seen in the community where people, patrons will come in months, even years later, and it's like, ‘That Human Library. When is the next one?’ They still feel that warmth and joy from having participated in it, and we do a lot of really great programming. But to have that kind of long term effect is something that's really special.

Kellams: Someone might, even though they know you're there to talk about your story, they might want to be hesitant because these are personal stories. Have you thought about maybe you have to ignite the conversation a little bit?

Chloe: Yes. So I actually have, I plan to bring like I have an FAQ thing. Because I've had this conversation with so many people, there are questions that I've been asked many times because a lot of people don't know the inner workings of adoption.

They see it from an outside perspective and just, you know, revere it as something that's just very beautiful and peaceful and happy for everyone. But it is not like that in the weeds and behind the scenes. And so yes, I'm prepared to, you know, if I'm finished talking and they don't have questions for me, but we still have time and I'll pull that out of my pocket and I'll be like, well, these are questions other people have had, just in case you want them when you leave. So yeah, I'm excited for that as well.

Kellams: Trim?

Trim: Even though we haven't had the in-person training, the Human Library as the organization sent out some training videos. And so through that, there were a few tips like, here's a short blurb of my story, because they said it doesn't have to start from the beginning. You can go to the middle or the end.

And so I love that idea of giving someone a blurb like, which part of my story really piqued that interest for you? And then go from there. So I really love the fact that they advised that. And so, the idea of just saying I'm an open book, you can ask whatever question that just pops in your head and allowing someone to have that freedom.

Kellams: So do you think there will be any butterflies in your stomach beforehand?

Chloe: Oh, absolutely.

Trim: Yeah, I think so, for sure.

Kellams: But in a good way?

Chloe: Yes, yes. I'm always very excited to share this story. So yes. Happy. Anxious.

Kellams: Happy, anxious.

Chloe: Yes. Perfect. We should trademark that.

Kellams: Yes. Heather, how do people participate? I mean, obviously, the books have been selected but…

Robideaux: You'll show up on the tenth, Saturday, Jan. 10th. We're going to hold the event in the event center, and we'll have a registration table where you can sign up for appointment times. And it's as simple as that. You come in, try one, and I guarantee you you'll be hooked.

Kellams: Heather Robideaux is manager of adult services at the Fayetteville Public Library. She was at the Carver Center for Public Radio last week to discuss Saturday's Human Library event at the library.

Also in the studio for the conversation were two of the fifteen human books that will be at the library Saturday. Chloe, whose title is “Adoption Canceled”, and Trim, whose title is “Belonging: A Refugee Story”.

The full descriptions of each human book can be found at the library's web page. faylib.org . The event is Saturday, Jan. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

