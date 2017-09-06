County Household Hazardous Waste Program Diverts Tons of Toxins from Regional Landfills

Washington County's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center in south Fayetteville, considered to be one of the best in the state, is staffed by Washington County's Environmental Affairs division. We tour the facility to learn how it works as well as about the center's future.
