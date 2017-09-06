© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

County Household Hazardous Waste Program Diverts Tons of Toxins from Regional Landfills

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 6, 2017 at 10:48 AM CDT
Washington County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center operator Pete Trollinger moves a cart inside the facility.

Washington County's Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center in south Fayetteville, considered to be one of the best in the state, is staffed by Washington County's Environmental Affairs division. We tour the facility to learn how it works as well as about the center's future.

