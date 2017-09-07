© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Indoor Rock Climbing Gyms Rise in Region

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 7, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
climbing_gym_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Jason Groves executes a compliated bouldering maneuver inside his business, Ozark Climbing Gym in Springdale.

Rock Climbing has become so popular, the sport has been approved for inclusion in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. We visit a local bouldering gym to measure growing interest in Northwest Arkansas, and report on a newly permitted climbing facility in Bentonville.

Ozarks at Large Stories Bouldering
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
