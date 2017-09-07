Indoor Rock Climbing Gyms Rise in Region

Rock Climbing has become so popular, the sport has been approved for inclusion in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. We visit a local bouldering gym to measure growing interest in Northwest Arkansas, and report on a newly permitted climbing facility in Bentonville.
