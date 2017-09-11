© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

In State Without Hate Crime Law, Arkansas News Organization Joins National Documenting Hate Project

KUAF
Published September 11, 2017 at 1:11 PM CDT
documenting_hate_logo.png
courtesy
/
ProPublica

Arkansas is one of five states without a state hate crime law, and ProPublica has found nationally there is a huge discrepancy between the number of hate crimes recorded by the FBI and the number of hate crimes estimated by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To track the rate of hate crimes across the country, ProPublica launched a crowdsourcing project called Documenting Hate, which involves local-level news organizations that include the Arkansas Times.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Hate crimes