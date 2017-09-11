In State Without Hate Crime Law, Arkansas News Organization Joins National Documenting Hate Project
Arkansas is one of five states without a state hate crime law, and ProPublica has found nationally there is a huge discrepancy between the number of hate crimes recorded by the FBI and the number of hate crimes estimated by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. To track the rate of hate crimes across the country, ProPublica launched a crowdsourcing project called Documenting Hate, which involves local-level news organizations that include the Arkansas Times.