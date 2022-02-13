Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Hate crimes
The National Science Foundation is awarding nearly $300,000 to UALR researchers to study crimes against Muslims in Arkansas.
Senate Bill 3, a hate crimes bill filed in November and presented to the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, aims to enhance sentencing for offenses…
To raise awareness surrounding proposed hate crimes legislation, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas and its partners announced their Arkansas…
This week, the Fayetteville City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that allows the city prosecutor to add a hate crime component to…
On Wednesday morning, a bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators unveiled their draft of a hate crime bill that would provide enhanced sentencing for…
In the wake of two mass shooting within hours of each other this weekend, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he wants some form of hate crime law passed in…
Arkansas is one of five states without a state hate crime law, and ProPublica has found nationally there is a huge discrepancy between the number of hate…