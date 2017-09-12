Ozark Illusionists to Appear on Penn & Teller Reality Show

Victorian-era illusionists and spiritualists Sean-Paul and partner Juliana Fay, who operate Intrigue Theater in Eureka Springs—along with their magical capuchin monkey, Frankie--will be featured performers on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” reality show, scheduled to air Thursday, Sept. 14 on The CW.
