Ozark Illusionists to Appear on Penn & Teller Reality Show

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 12, 2017 at 12:28 PM CDT
courtesy: Intrigue Theater
Victorian-era illusionists and spiritualists Sean-Paul and partner Juliana Fay, who operate Intrigue Theater in Eureka Springs—along with their magical capuchin monkey, Frankie--will be featured performers on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” reality show, scheduled to air Thursday, Sept. 14 on The CW.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
