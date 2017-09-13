Students with Intellectual and Cognitive Disabilities Empowered at University of Arkansas

Three students are enrolled in a new University of Arkansas lifestyle and career training pilot program, titled EMPOWER. The four-year certificate college course is geared towards individuals with intellectual disabilities. We meet up with the three pioneers, project founder and program director on campus.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.