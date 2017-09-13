© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Students with Intellectual and Cognitive Disabilities Empowered at University of Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 13, 2017 at 12:59 PM CDT
EMPOWER.JPG
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Ashley Bradley, EMPOWER program director, checks through class assignments with students Nick Lange, 18, of Dallas, Texas, Mary Borman, 19, of Fayetteville, and Grant Alley, 20, of Little Rock on the University of Arkansas campus.

Three students are enrolled in a new University of Arkansas lifestyle and career training pilot program, titled EMPOWER. The four-year certificate college course is geared towards individuals with intellectual disabilities. We meet up with the three pioneers, project founder and program director on campus.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich