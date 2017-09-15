© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Thieves Vandalize Prized Eureka Springs Forest Crochet Installation

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 15, 2017 at 12:28 PM CDT
crochet_tree_theft.jpg
Courtesy: Gina Gallina
/
Crochet art installation in Eureka Springs North Main Street Music Park before it was destroyed by vandals in late August.

An art installation by noted Eureka Springs musician and crochet artist Gina Rose Gallina was destroyed by vandals late last month. Gallina had wrapped the trunks of a half dozen trees standing in the city's North Main Street Music Park with ornate crocheted coverings. Eureka Springs police are attempting to sew up the case.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams