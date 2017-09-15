Thieves Vandalize Prized Eureka Springs Forest Crochet Installation

An art installation by noted Eureka Springs musician and crochet artist Gina Rose Gallina was destroyed by vandals late last month. Gallina had wrapped the trunks of a half dozen trees standing in the city's North Main Street Music Park with ornate crocheted coverings. Eureka Springs police are attempting to sew up the case.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.