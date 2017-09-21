© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Artist Creates Sign Campaign for Bikes, Blues & BBQ

KUAF
Published September 21, 2017 at 1:29 PM CDT
Four signs available for placement outside homes.

Fayetteville artist Olivia Trimble says she was concerned about the images some visitors bring to town when they come out for the Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally because they can be divisive and do not represent the values embraced by the city, so she created her own images that residents can wear or put up at their homes. Tommy Sisemore, the executive director of Bikes, Blues & BBQ, also explains the rally's policy regarding offensive merchandise sold at official vendor lots.

