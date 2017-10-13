© 2022 KUAF
Browsing the Stacks at University of Arkansas Mullins Library to End

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 13, 2017 at 12:22 PM CDT
mullins_new_storage.jpg
courtesy: University of Arkansas media relations
/
Architectural rendering of the new storage space.

University of Arkansas Mullins Library is moving most of its collections to a new, locked and climate-controlled remote storage facility to make way for the digital age--and a surge in students. The Mullins library building will be transformed into a collaborative use facility for faculty and students sue. Library patrons, however, will still be able to check out actual books and journals if need be online, which they can pick up at the main library within 24 hours. A half million heavily used items will remain in Mullins Library, including early child and juvenile literature from the Learning Resource Center collection as well as all of Special Collections. Funding for the remote storage facility is being paid for in-part by student facilities fees. Construction of the new storage facility is expected to be complete next summer.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
