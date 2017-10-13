Browsing the Stacks at University of Arkansas Mullins Library to End

University of Arkansas Mullins Library is moving most of its collections to a new, locked and climate-controlled remote storage facility to make way for the digital age--and a surge in students. The Mullins library building will be transformed into a collaborative use facility for faculty and students sue. Library patrons, however, will still be able to check out actual books and journals if need be online, which they can pick up at the main library within 24 hours. A half million heavily used items will remain in Mullins Library, including early child and juvenile literature from the Learning Resource Center collection as well as all of Special Collections. Funding for the remote storage facility is being paid for in-part by student facilities fees. Construction of the new storage facility is expected to be complete next summer.