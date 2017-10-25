© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Effort Underway To Restore Levon Helm's Boyhood Home

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 25, 2017 at 1:50 PM CDT
levon_helm.png
COURTESY
/
LEVON HELM MEMORIAL PROJECT

For about three months, an effort has been underway in Marvell to restore the boyhood home of Levon Helm and to create a bust memorializing the musician who was a part of The Band and also performed with Ronnie Hawkins, Bob Dylan, and many others. We hear from one of the organizers of the Levon Helm Memorial Project.  

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Levon HelmMarvell
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content