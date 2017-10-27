© 2022 KUAF
Second Arkansas Industrial Hog Breeding CAFO Proposed in Johnson County Raises Stink

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 27, 2017 at 3:10 PM CDT
hartman_swine_farm.jpg
COURTESY
/
CITY OF HARTMAN
Newton County swine breeder Jason Henson fields questions from Johnson County residents inside Hartman City Hall October, the night of October 19th.

Johnson County residents heard a pitch from Jason Henson, Arkansas's top industrial swine breeder, October 19th, who plans to build an 18,000-head swine breeding confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) on the Arkansas River Watershed just outside of the town of Hartman. This will be Henson's second hog factory farm. In 2013 he opened his first swine breeding CAFO in Newton County on the Buffalo National River Watershed, which certain conservationists and recreationists oppose. Henson supplies pork to JBS, a Brazilian meat packer, which will have an interest in the Hartman hog farm. Hartman Mayor Rita Griffin says a majority of her constituents oppose the factory pig farm. Susan Gately, a Johnson County resident, has been alerting the public about potential threats the farm may pose to air and water quality.   

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
