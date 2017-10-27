Second Arkansas Industrial Hog Breeding CAFO Proposed in Johnson County Raises Stink

Johnson County residents heard a pitch from Jason Henson, Arkansas's top industrial swine breeder, October 19th, who plans to build an 18,000-head swine breeding confined animal feeding operation (CAFO) on the Arkansas River Watershed just outside of the town of Hartman. This will be Henson's second hog factory farm. In 2013 he opened his first swine breeding CAFO in Newton County on the Buffalo National River Watershed, which certain conservationists and recreationists oppose. Henson supplies pork to JBS, a Brazilian meat packer, which will have an interest in the Hartman hog farm. Hartman Mayor Rita Griffin says a majority of her constituents oppose the factory pig farm. Susan Gately, a Johnson County resident, has been alerting the public about potential threats the farm may pose to air and water quality.