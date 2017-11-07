© 2022 KUAF
Human Rights Campaign Ranking of Municipal LGBTQ Equality in Arkansas Mixed

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published November 7, 2017 at 1:21 PM CST
Because comprehensive civil rights protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans don't exist at the federal level, more cities and towns are passing ordinances prohibiting discrimination against LGBTQ residents in housing, employment and public accommodations. Last month, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, in partnership with the Equality Federation Institute, released its sixth annual Municipal Equality Index assessing 506 U.S. cities and towns, including eight in Arkansas.

