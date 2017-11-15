© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tenant Farmer Sought for Woolsey Working Farm

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 15, 2017 at 3:56 PM CST
woolsey_tenant_farmer.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Leif Olson (right) stands with Les McGaugh on the currently fallow Woolsey Working Farm.

The city of Fayetteville is seeking a tenant farmer for the currently fallow five-acre Woolsey Working Farm, adjacent to the historic Woolsey Homestead, under restoration, just southeast of the new Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary. Tenant Farmer Formal Requests for Proposal applications are available online and must be submitted by Nov. 29. We take a walk on the old prairie remnant to take a gander.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich