Tenant Farmer Sought for Woolsey Working Farm

The city of Fayetteville is seeking a tenant farmer for the currently fallow five-acre Woolsey Working Farm, adjacent to the historic Woolsey Homestead, under restoration, just southeast of the new Woolsey Wet Prairie Sanctuary. Tenant Farmer Formal Requests for Proposal applications are available online and must be submitted by Nov. 29. We take a walk on the old prairie remnant to take a gander.
