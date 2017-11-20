Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Here Comes the 2018 Political Season
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published November 20, 2017 at 1:19 PM CST
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with veteran political observers Rex Nelson and Shane Broadway to discuss the building political season for the upcoming new year.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
