Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Compounding Facility in Fayetteville Dedicated

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon for OurPharma LLC, a new generic drug manufacturing and compounding facility in south Fayetteville's Commerce District. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan were among the large crowd welcoming the new pharmaceutical industry to the region and state.
