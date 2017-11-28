© 2022 KUAF
Generic Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Compounding Facility in Fayetteville Dedicated

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 28, 2017 at 9:46 AM CST
OurPharma.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Dignitaries, state, and local officials ceremonially break ground for OurPharma.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday afternoon for OurPharma LLC, a new generic drug manufacturing and compounding facility in south Fayetteville's Commerce District. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan were among the large crowd welcoming the new pharmaceutical industry to the region and state.

