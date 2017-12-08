Equal Parts Music and Law

Judge David Newbern served on the Arkansas State Supreme Court for 14 years. He's been involved in music for a much longer period of time. He recently sat down with Mike Shirkey of The Pickin' Post to discuss law, music and history. We have an excerpt from the visit and Mike will play much more of the interview on The Pickin' Post Saturday night at 7:00 on 91.3.
Mike Shirkey has been host and producer of "The Pickin' Post" since 1980. He's had many musical influences from his childhood in the Arkansas delta to his one year tour of duty in Vietnam with the US Army.