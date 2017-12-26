© 2022 KUAF
Buffalo National River Superintendent Retires, Leaves Historic Footprint

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 26, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST
Buffalo National River Superintendent Kevin Cheri, declared by U.S. National Park Service as an exceptional leader, is retiring after 43 years of service. Cheri is also a historic cultural figure, among the first African-American park rangers and superintendents to serve within the National Park System. We conduct an exit interview with Cheri, in honor of his legacy.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich