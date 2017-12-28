Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Look Back at Politics in 2017
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published December 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM CST
Roby Brock from our content partner
Talk Business and Politics sits down with Andrew DeMillo and Wesley Brown to discuss some of the stories that helped shape the year and will likely have an impact into 2018.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the continued…
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses the latest Compass Report and what it reveals about the economy in Arkansas' biggest cities.
Two of our Talk Business and Politics partners are with us today: Michael Tilley applauds the hiring of Mervin Jebaraj as new director for the Center for…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the year in…
Michael Tilley from our content partner Talk Business and Politics gives us a rundown of the week's news, including some good news regarding excise taxes…