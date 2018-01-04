© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Great Jazz From 2017

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams,
Robert Ginsburg
Published January 4, 2018 at 11:29 AM CST

Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz every Friday night at 10:00 on 91.3, shares his 11 favorite recordings from 2017. The list includes:

  • Antonio Adolfo: Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter
  • Cécile McLorin Salvant - Dreams And Daggers
  • Matt Wilson - Matt Wilson's Honey And Salt: Music Inspired By The Poetry Of Carl Sandberg
  • Dave Liebman W/ Joe Lovano - Compassion, The Music of John Coltrane
  • John Beasley - MONK'estra Volume 2
  • Ambrose Akinmusire - A Rift In Decorum: Live At The Village Vanguard
  • Billy Childs - Rebirth
  • Jimmy Greene – Flowers, Beautiful Life Vol. 2
  • Ralph Towner – My Foolish Heart
  • Jane Ira Bloom - Wild Lines: Improvising Emily Dickinson
  • Christian McBride Big Band - Bringin' It

