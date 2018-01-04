Great Jazz From 2017
Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz every Friday night at 10:00 on 91.3, shares his 11 favorite recordings from 2017. The list includes:
- Antonio Adolfo: Hybrido - From Rio To Wayne Shorter
- Cécile McLorin Salvant - Dreams And Daggers
- Matt Wilson - Matt Wilson's Honey And Salt: Music Inspired By The Poetry Of Carl Sandberg
- Dave Liebman W/ Joe Lovano - Compassion, The Music of John Coltrane
- John Beasley - MONK'estra Volume 2
- Ambrose Akinmusire - A Rift In Decorum: Live At The Village Vanguard
- Billy Childs - Rebirth
- Jimmy Greene – Flowers, Beautiful Life Vol. 2
- Ralph Towner – My Foolish Heart
- Jane Ira Bloom - Wild Lines: Improvising Emily Dickinson
- Christian McBride Big Band - Bringin' It