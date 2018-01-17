Prairie Grove Plans to Transform Shuttered Walmart Express into Library
1 of 3
The Walmart Express building has sat empty since 2016, but this year it will be turned into a library.
courtesy: Larry Oelrich
2 of 3
The current Prairie Grove Library building.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
The Prairie Grove Children's Library building was added in 2006.
Z. Sitek
After Walmart closed all of its Walmart Express stores in 2016, Prairie Grove was left with an empty building that was later acquired by Harps Food Stores. Now, the city is planning to turn it into a new library citing concerns that their current space is too small for the number of people moving to town.