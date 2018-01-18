Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Architect Designs Space for Dignity
Published January 18, 2018 at 11:18 AM CST
Design is at the heart of Welcome Health, Northwest Arkansas’ Free Health Clinic. The clinic in Fayetteville, designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, is included in the new book “Design for Good: A New Era of Architecture for Everyone” by John Cary and published by Island Press. The architects sought to create a space that offers respect and dignity for a public space.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
