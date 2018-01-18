Architect Designs Space for Dignity

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published January 18, 2018 at 11:18 AM CST
Design is at the heart of Welcome Health, Northwest Arkansas’ Free Health Clinic. The clinic in Fayetteville, designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, is included in the new book “Design for Good: A New Era of Architecture for Everyone” by John Cary and published by Island Press. The architects sought to create a space that offers respect and dignity for a public space.

