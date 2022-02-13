Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Architecture
An early 20th century Ozarks masonry techinique using split native sandstone as an inexpensive and durable method to side houses came to be known as…
A new book from the University of Arkansas Press, Louis I. Kahn The Nordic Latitudes, considers the work, teachings and legacy of the legendary architect.…
Andrew Waugh, a founding director of London-based Waugh Thisleton Architects, says his profession should lead the effort against climate change. He was in…
The historic residence of noted Arkansas architect E. Fay Jones is being brought to light through limited public tours and an interactive kiosk. The…
Joe Weishaar, an alumnus of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, won a design contest for the national World War One monument when he was 25…
The daughters of architect E. Fay Jones gifted their childhood home to the University of Arkansas in 2015. Since then, the Fay Jones School of…
The building at 15 N. Church Ave. in Fayetteville, which is home to Specialized Real Estate Group and Modus Studio, received a LEED Platinum certification…
Design is at the heart of Welcome Health, Northwest Arkansas’ Free Health Clinic. The clinic in Fayetteville, designed by Marlon Blackwell Architects, is…
Fayetteville-based architect Marlon Blackwell discusses modern residential architecture trends in Northwest Arkansas. Many of the two-story, rectangular…
The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program connects projects in Benton and Washington counties with architects.MUSIC: "Meow" Motohiro Nakeshima