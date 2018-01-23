© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Shutdowns and Immigration Considered

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published January 23, 2018 at 1:52 PM CST
RobyBrummettJan18.png
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/

John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, turns his attention this week to the weekend shutdown of the federal government. He talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about what led to the shutdown and what comes next.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
