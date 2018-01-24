Much Blues, More Music This Weekend
Our weekly look at what's happening in the local music scene includes a guitar master in Fayetteville, alt-rock in Springdale, and different takes on the blues throughout the area.
Thursday, Jan. 24
- Keller Williams solo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - doors open 8 p.m., music begins 9 p.m., tickets $25 to $27
- Shaw Davis and the Black Ties at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 at the door
Friday, Jan. 25
- Shaw Davis and The Black Ties at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
- An Evening With Spencer Bohren at Walton Arts Center's Starr Theatre (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m., tickets $14 to $25
- CosmOcean at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
- High Lonesome album release party with Open Fields at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m., tickets $8
- The Irie Lions at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
- Brother Moses at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 to 9 p.m., tickets $15, limited at 50
- Buffalo Gals at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.