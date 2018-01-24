© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Much Blues, More Music This Weekend

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis,
Kyle Kellams
Published January 24, 2018 at 10:58 AM CST

Our weekly look at what's happening in the local music scene includes a guitar master in Fayetteville, alt-rock in Springdale, and different takes on the blues throughout the area.

Thursday, Jan. 24

  • Keller Williams solo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - doors open 8 p.m., music begins 9 p.m., tickets $25 to $27
  • Shaw Davis and the Black Ties at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 at the door

Friday, Jan. 25

  • Shaw Davis and The Black Ties at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
  • An Evening With Spencer Bohren at Walton Arts Center's Starr Theatre (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m., tickets $14 to $25
  • CosmOcean at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

  • High Lonesome album release party with Open Fields at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m., tickets $8
  • The Irie Lions at The Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover
  • Brother Moses at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 to 9 p.m., tickets $15, limited at 50
  • Buffalo Gals at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams