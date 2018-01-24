Much Blues, More Music This Weekend

Our weekly look at what's happening in the local music scene includes a guitar master in Fayetteville, alt-rock in Springdale, and different takes on the blues throughout the area.

Thursday, Jan. 24

Keller Williams solo at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - doors open 8 p.m., music begins 9 p.m., tickets $25 to $27

Shaw Davis and the Black Ties at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 8 to 11 p.m., tickets $10 at the door

Friday, Jan. 25



Shaw Davis and The Black Ties at Chelsea's Corner Cafe and Bar (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m., $5 cover

An Evening With Spencer Bohren at Walton Arts Center's Starr Theatre (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m., tickets $14 to $25

CosmOcean at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

