Ozarks at Large Stories

Citizens' Climate Lobby Launches Forum on Carbon Sequestration

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 25, 2018 at 12:47 PM CST
citizen_climate_lobby.jpg

The Arkansas Citizens' Climate Lobby, a grassroots organization working to reduce carbon emissions linked to climate change, is hosting a regional conference in Fort Smith the weekend of Feb. 16. The focus of the conference is climate impacts related to oil and gas development and farming. We provide a preview.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
