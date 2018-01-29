Fort Smith Museum of History Displays Only Known Painting of the First Fort
1 of 6
The watercolor is roughly five by eight inches and is displayed in the front gallery of the museum. We were not allowed to take a photo of it.
Z. Sitek
2 of 6
A replica of the first Fort Smith
Z. Sitek
3 of 6
The watercolor will be on display at the Fort Smith Museum of History through March 31.
Z. Sitek
4 of 6
What remains of the first Fort Smith at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.
Z. Sitek
5 of 6
The first Fort Smith was made out of wood, so only the stone foundations remain.
Z. Sitek
6 of 6
Samuel Seymour had his back to the Arkansas River when he drew a sketch of the first Fort Smith, so the background of the painting looks out at what would eventually be downtown Fort Smith.
Z. Sitek
The Fort Smith Museum of History is displaying the only known painting of the first Fort Smith through March 31 as part of the city's year-long bicentennial celebration. The watercolor was painted by Samuel Seymour in 1820 while he was part of the Rocky Mountain Expedition to explore the lands acquired through the 1803 Louisiana Purchase.