Fort Smith
For this week's look back at the news, Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics examines ArcBest revenue, a developing legislative primary in the…
The city of Fort Smith experienced a 15% hike in sales tax revenue for 2022. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses what…
This week Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses an ArcBest investment in Phantom Auto and a new park named after a…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, says the fate of a dog park and the future of I-49 were topics of conversation across the…
With the spread of COVID-19 continuing, UAFS is moving to mostly virtual instruction next week.
For our first conversation of 2022, Michael Tilley discusses a record-breaking home sales year for the Fort Smith Metro and some of the biggest stories…
Michael Tilley of Talk Business and Politics joins us a day early to discuss taxes in Fort Smith, Haas Hall's newest location, and more.
The city of Fort Smith is engaged in another court discussion about the Freedom of Information Act. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and…
Next spring the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will offer a Diversity Studies minor for students. The program will included more than two dozen…
The United States Marshals Museum in Fort Smith will continue a tradition of spending time with history Monday night with an evening dedicated to Dr.…