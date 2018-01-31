© 2022 KUAF
National Nonprofit Begins Discussion About Affordable Artist Housing in NWA

Published January 31, 2018
Artist Octavio Logo's studio on Emma Avenue in Springdale, which he shares with other local artists.
An example of the funding and financing that went into an Artspace project in Memphis, TN.
A breakdown of the public and private funding that allowed the construction of the lofts in Memphis, TN.
A breakdown of the cost of living at the South Main Artspace Lofts in Memphis, TN.
An example of a one-bedroom space at Brookland Artspace Lofts in Washington, D.C.
An example of a two-bedroom sapce at Brookland Artspace Lofts in Washington, D.C.
Artspace, a national nonprofit real estate developer that specializes in creating affordable housing for artists, began a discussion in Springdale about a regional plan for Northwest Arkansas with a public meeting at the Arts Center of the Ozarks. Artspace is known for creating live/work units in 30 cities across the country that include community and commercial spaces. The Walton Family Foundation is funding a feasibility study to find out what the needs are for such projects in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. Artspace is also working with local art community representatives, like artist Octavio Logo, to find out what kind of artists live in the area and what kind of spaces they would like to see built. The organization will hold another meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Haxton Road Studios in Bentonville. Artspace will be back in April to hold meetings in Fayetteville and Rogers.

