National Nonprofit Begins Discussion About Affordable Artist Housing in NWA

Artspace, a national nonprofit real estate developer that specializes in creating affordable housing for artists, began a discussion in Springdale about a regional plan for Northwest Arkansas with a public meeting at the Arts Center of the Ozarks. Artspace is known for creating live/work units in 30 cities across the country that include community and commercial spaces. The Walton Family Foundation is funding a feasibility study to find out what the needs are for such projects in Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville. Artspace is also working with local art community representatives, like artist Octavio Logo, to find out what kind of artists live in the area and what kind of spaces they would like to see built. The organization will hold another meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Haxton Road Studios in Bentonville. Artspace will be back in April to hold meetings in Fayetteville and Rogers.