Sebastian County Opens First Crisis Stabilization Unit in Arkansas

The five people who helped secure state funding for the Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit are County Judge David Hudson, Sheriff Bill Hollenbeck, Prosecutor Dan Shue, Circuit Judge Annie Hendricks and former W. Ark. Counseling and Guidance CEO Jim West.
The CSU has 16 beds split up between two separate rooms for men and women.
Staff will keep an eye on the sleeping areas 24/7 through windows that look into each room.
Patients will be able to spend up to 72 hours at the CSU.
The CSU also includes a kitchen and dining area. Staff said the vases with flowers were there for the grand opening, but otherwise all glass will either removed or secured.
Patients at the CSU will go through group and individual therapy during their stay.
During intake, a nurse will make sure a patient is medically stable before they are given a bed at the CSU.
The CSU includes a nurses’ station that will be staffed 24/7.";
Sebastian County and state leaders cut the ribbon on the Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit.
This week, Sebastian County leaders celebrated the opening of the first of four crisis stabilization units in Arkansas. The Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit is located in Fort Smith and operated by the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center. The CSU will give local law enforcement officers responding to a mental health crisis call another option besides taking that person to jail. CSU staff will provide voluntary short-term treatment for up to 72 hours and then ideally get the patient to agree to inpatient or outpatient long-term care. The facility has 16 beds and will operate 24/7 providing services to Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin, Scott and Polk counties. There are three other CSUs planned in Washington, Pulaski and Craighead counties.