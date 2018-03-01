Sebastian County Opens First Crisis Stabilization Unit in Arkansas

This week, Sebastian County leaders celebrated the opening of the first of four crisis stabilization units in Arkansas. The Sebastian County Five West Crisis Stabilization Unit is located in Fort Smith and operated by the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center. The CSU will give local law enforcement officers responding to a mental health crisis call another option besides taking that person to jail. CSU staff will provide voluntary short-term treatment for up to 72 hours and then ideally get the patient to agree to inpatient or outpatient long-term care. The facility has 16 beds and will operate 24/7 providing services to Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin, Scott and Polk counties. There are three other CSUs planned in Washington, Pulaski and Craighead counties.