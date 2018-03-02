© 2022 KUAF
Clarksville Superintendent Discusses Gun-Protected Schools After Arming Staff Five Years Ago

Published March 2, 2018 at 11:24 AM CST
Armed security sign outside the Clarksville School District offices.

Clarksville School District Superintendent David Hopkins decided to arm a small portion of his faculty and staff after a gunman shot and killed 26 children and adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.. That was five years ago, and Hopkins had to change state law to make the armed faculty and staff permanent. Hopkins discusses the kind of training staff and faculty have to go through, the emotional factors that come into play when concealed carrying around students and potentially having to face a school shooter.

 

