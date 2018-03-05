Connecting Homeowners To Affordable Clean Energy

Domestic electricity consumers seeking clean energy can now contract with third-party vendors to purchase renewable energy certificates or credits through home utility account premiums. Arcadia Power is among the first digital platform to provide wind RECs directly to more than 80,000 residential electricity customers across the nation including several thousand members in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.